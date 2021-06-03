How Can He Collect His Salary From His Former Employer?

Hello, Nairaland family. Please help a friend of mine who forwarded this to me:

I need some help/advice. I worked in private organisation but resigned last year. The organisation is a hospital and owes the staff salary. Currently, they are owing their staff about 8months salary. After I resigned last year,they still held on to my one month salary. I have visited there on various occasions, but it’s all falling on deaf ears. The hospital is very big and well known in Lagos, yet they give excuses that they do not make money.

Please, kindly advise me how to collect this money they have been owing me for months.

I don’t even want to start mentioning that they don’t pay for pension even after deducting it from people’s salary. Talk of daylight robbery! Please help!

Mods, please take this to the front page. Help is really needed. I can’t believe that people who risk their lives will be treated in this manner.