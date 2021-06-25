How Do I Handle A Bossy Demoted Colleague

There is a guy in an organization of which I work for, he holds a higher position and as such he is the bossy type who love to feel like an important person,,

My organization needed to purchase some new cars and he was the one in charge of the planning and purchase, after the cars were bought it was discovered that he requested for kickbacks from the vendor,

he was almost sacked but instead was recently demoted to my office on the same position, Due to some key responsibilities I have in the office I’m in charge of some activities,,,

Here is the problem, he isolates himself,, still behaves like he’s a superior, acts bossy and doesn’t want to associate with other colleagues or in discharging his duties.

How do I handle such a person?? How do I approach the situation accordingly,,, make I clear the guy put am for him place or I should just be complacent? Guys help out