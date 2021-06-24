How Do You Tell Your Boss That There Is Too Much Work?

David Gray

Hi boss, do you have a sec? I was reviewing all the tasks on my plate and making estimates of how long it will take me to accomplish them. I realized that given the deadlines we have, there’s no way I can get all that done and maintain a good level of quality. There’s about 8 days of work to do, and our milestone is in 5 days.

I’d like some guidance from you on how to prioritize these tasks, given the time constraints. Or if you’d like, I could help brainstorm how to shuffle some tasks around to other team members.”

Something like that assumes that you’re on the same team, rather than being antagonistic or blaming. It gives him or her specific information, rather than a vague statement of “there’s too much work!” It’s also an offer to help with the problem, rather than just dumping it on your boss and saying “you figure it out.”

If you were reporting to me, I’d respond well to something like that.

