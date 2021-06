It is no longer need that the popular prophet has gone to be with the Lord. Hi earthly ministry touched many lives both young and old.

I never had the opportunity of seeing him face to face but his ministry touched me positively especially in the area of humility. He taught me to be humble no matter whatever I think I have.

His ministry also taught me to me to help those in need too.

Feel free to tell us what you learnt from this great prophet.