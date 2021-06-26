I don’t know if this is the right place to post this but permit me to go ahead regardless.

How I end up washing people’s poo as a graduate with 2:1.

Growing up, I used to admire graduates a lot especially the way they do things, conduct themselves and the rest. You see them living in a good house and in the morning, they dress up properly, go to work and return in the evening. Non-graduates of course used to jealous graduates a lot as it were. Fast forward to today, the table has sharply turned 360°. Now, graduates have not only been ridicule but reduced almost to nothing. Non-graduates who learnt one skill or the other are the ones kicking money bags to the bank.

Well, I finished university 3 years ago and couldn’t find a job despite aggressive job hunting due to obvious reasons. Being the first in the family, the pressure was/is already much on me. The aged parents have tried within their powers thinking the best they could do for me was training me to acquire a university degree but in today’s Nigeria, it’s glaringly not enough.

Let me not bother you all with long story but I don’t see myself continuing with this kind of life any longer because it’s not what I envisaged.

According to the heading, I graduated with second class upper division which of course is a good grade considered very employable according to society standard and labour market. Despite this, I searched for job in every nook and cranny I could but to no avail. Everyday I have to eat food, rent expiring, bills piling up, parents looking up to me and younger ones who are already in school every now and then would call and ask for assistance and which I didn’t have. Out of no option, I accepted an offer to work as a laundry man in a hotel for 15k/month. That’s how I thought I have at least got something doing. Frankly speaking, I didn’t have an in depth knowledge of the job description.

Obviously, this would be a long story but let try and shorten it. Do you know that I have drained so much from my body in the course of this work physically and health wise? Practically, I wash between15-25 bedsheets/duvets everyday as the hotel does not have washing machine….parked since it got spoilt. Consequently, my pams have developed thick skin which is now very tough, rough and scratchy.

However, the above might not just be my only anger. More annoying is that, some guests are so inhumane. Is it because you paid money to lodge in the place that’s why you believe you have to do wickedness? Why I’m writing this is because of the very one that happened few days ago. Actually that wasn’t the first time. It’s been happening over and over before. Could you believe a guest used the hotel bedsheets and defecated on it, folded it and kept it and checked out. As a laundry man, of course it landed on me and I was the one who washed the poo off. Oh God! Like I said, that wasn’t the first time although other ones only used the bedsheets to clean their buttocks (for whatever reasons because I believe tissue paper is always there) after defecating but this particular guest ‘pooed’ fully inside the bedsheets, folded it and dropped it for whoever to come carry it and wash. I’m not writing fiction here please. This is 100% real of what I’m going through in the supposed 15k/month job. How wicked? When toilet was there?

Moving forward, equally, I can’t count the number of times I have washed menstrual blood from bedsheets. These men bring even women who are on menses to sleep with them and end up pouring menstrual blood all over the bedsheets and I would be the one to wash it. God why?

Most annoying of all is, the management pays salary on the 26th of the following month. How inhumane some people can be? In other words, I have to work 2 months to get 1 month salary or simply put, 15/2=7500. In reality, that is the salary I’m receiving as a graduate. When I picked up the job, my plan was to raise up to 50k within the shortest possible time and move to something else, but unfortunately, I don’t even know what I’m doing now. I have been in the job for 6 months now with nothing to show for it. This is why I said I can’t continue with the present condition. The situation is beyond the one people say ‘hold unto it. At all at all, na him bad pass”. This one is worst than “at all at all”.

Before I end it, just a few questions. Dear Nigerians with good job, abeg where una dey see diz good job after graduation? Abeg where una dey see money do business after school? Where una dey see money chop food and live life? Me still dey very hungry as I’m typing this. Abeg na beg I beg una, make una put me on abeg. Make una be my God father/mother. I don taya for this life. I be una brother o. Help me and help the society by extension. Thank you.