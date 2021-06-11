‘How I Extracted My Damaged Tooth’ (Graphic Photos)

One of my molars have been disturbing me for years now. At a point I have to use one side to eat. It started decaying and some of its parts started falling off.
So recently the other side i was managing developed a big hole.
To cut everything short, i visited a dentist today, he extracted the damaged molar and filled the one with a hole. The Pain is unbearable, I saw hell today.
ThankGod am getting better now.
Please if you notice a hole on your teeth, go meet a dentist to fill it, don’t wait for it to get worse.
Filling cost 6k
Extraction cost 5k
Am happy I v removed my 6+yrs pain.