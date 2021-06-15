How I Saved Myself During Robbery Incident By Gun-Wielding Men – BBNaija’s Omashola

Shared by Omashola Kola Oburoh , with Caption ..

Weeks back I was about to enter my car and head home when 2 guys stopped me and tried to rob me,

I told myself to save yourself because I can’t save you. So I punched one of the guys in the face and the rest was history ����

Today I said to myself “Nigga you stupid” one of those guys was cfarrying a gun and I was not even thinking ��‍♂️ I bleeped up my hands �� and my phone crashed beyond repair from the stupid fight � �

Never again



Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CQHJDPLr3Xo/