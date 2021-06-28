How Long Would I Be Jailed For If I Fought Someone At Work?

Barrister Nwanta M. Jude

This depends on your city and state. And it really depends on how badly you beat up the person you intend to fight. If you use a weapon, that’s a charge. If you destroy work property, that’s a charge. If you disrupt the peaceful work environment, that’s a charge. If the person you fight gets severely injured or dies, that’s a charge. These are variables you have to consider. You could be in jail for a long period of time.

Plus, you run the risk of being fired.

Moral of this story, don’t fight at work. Hash out your beef with someone off the work site somewhere.

Shared from Bogger.

What can make you fight at work?