How Married Man, Lady Died In Lagos Hotel During Sex Romp

Last week witnessed double tragic deaths during sex romp in two different hotels with a married man and a lady, who are currently in Police custody undergoing interrogation for alleged murder in Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that Police operatives from Idimu Division in Lagos have arrested a lady, identified as Peace Sunday, over the death of her sex partner, simply known as Dave, in a popular hotel in Idimu while in another incident at FESTAC Town the Police arrested one Emmanuel Isibor over the death of his lover, Esther, in another hotel.

At Idimu, the lady, Peace Sunday, was said to have lodged in the hotel with the late Dave during which they were said to have engaged in a romp but he slumped and died before the hotel management would offer any assistance.

According to Police sources, Peace was arrested after the hotel management discovered that over N100,000 which was with her late lover, Dave, got missing after she reported the incident.

She is currently in Police custody undergoing interrogation over the alleged murder and may be transferred to SCIID for further investigation.

In the same vein, a lady, identified as Esther, has died after lodging with her boyfriend, Emmanuel Isibor, at T1 Suites in the FESTAC area of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the lovers visited the hotel to spend the night together on 31st May, 2021, before she took ill and eventually died.

Police sources said that while they were in the room, Esther suddenly took ill and in the process, foamy substances started coming out from her mouth and nostrils.

The suspect, Isibor, was said to have sought help by calling the manager of the hotel to rescue his girlfriend and members of staff of the hotel rushed Esther to FirstLine Hospital but she died on the way. The doctor on duty at the hospital merely certified that Esther was brought in dead.

The manager of the hotel, Obijomi Adedeji, went to the FESTAC Police Station to report the incident. The suspect was then arrested and currently undergoing interrogation over the death.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said, “Yes, the case was reported to us and we are still investigating it”.

The actual causes of the deaths were not yet confirmed because the autopsy reports were not yet out but the suspects were still in custody pending the outcome of investigations.



https://pmexpressng.com/how-married-man-lady-died-in-hotel-during-sex-romp/