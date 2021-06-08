How To Be Professional As An Undergraduate?

So I heard as an undergraduate,one should have a C.V and a LinkedIn profile.

But how will I have these when I have almost nothing to put there?

I completed a 12 month computer repairs training.

I completed the Google digital marketing course with a certification.

I am a campus ambassador for a fintech/investment company.

Are these the only things I will create a linkedin profile and C.V for?

Though I am studying a management course. I have passion for fintech.I have no plans of staying in Nigeria upon graduation.

What can I do as an undergraduate to augment my resumé?

Any professional courses, certifications??