How To Be Professional As An Undergraduate?

So I heard as an undergraduate,one should have a C.V and a LinkedIn profile.
But how will I have these when I have almost nothing to put there?
I completed a 12 month computer repairs training.
I completed the Google digital marketing course with a certification.
I am a campus ambassador for a fintech/investment company.
Are these the only things I will create a linkedin profile and C.V for?
Though I am studying a management course. I have passion for fintech.I have no plans of staying in Nigeria upon graduation.
What can I do as an undergraduate to augment my resumé?
Any professional courses, certifications??