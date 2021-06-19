How To Deal With An Angry Boss

Adepetun Robert Kehinde

The next time you are being yelled at or criticized, ask them “what do you mean? are you not happy with what I did or may be with how I did it?”

You are forcing them to actually explain to you what do they want. This is the first step of negotiation.

Oh, sorry, I didn’t mention it before. It is all about negotiation and them yelling at you is a tactic for you doing whatever they want. In this particular case I assume that they want you to acknowledge that they are stronger, better, superior, whatever. It is all about ego. You on the other hand, do not want to be yelled at, bullied or otherwise abused.

So, by asking them what do they mean, you are defusing the situation. when yelled at, we tend to react emotionally but when you are asking a question, you are taking control over a situation since you are creating a dialog and not a yelling/criticism interaction.

SO, you start with a question – “what do you mean?” and then you should receive an answer since the question is based on your constructive desire to be a better employee, right? If you get some response like “you are too slow, you should work faster!” Ask them for guidance – “How would I do that?” Or “How would you suggest me to do that?”. At this point, I am sure that you will have a much more calmer boss and a little bit more control over the situation. Who knows, they may even understand that being quite and “introvert” is not the same as stupid and spineless.

Introverts, are more focused, more creative and usually, have greater self confidence and esteem. People are challenged by introverted people and thus have trouble with them sometimes. It is their problem, not yours.

