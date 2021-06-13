How To Identify A Quack Veterinary Doctor

The veterinary profession is one of the most affected professions in terms of quackery, in that sometimes it is very difficult to identify a genuine vet doctor. You would even see some semi-illiterates and diploma holders parading themselves as veterinarians simply because they have an idea of some animal diseases. It is even more worrisome, the confidence and brazenness some of these quacks exhibit because in their minds, they are usually like “its just an ordinary animal”. The only way to avoid falling victims to such unscrupulous people is for pet owners to have the capability to be able to distinguish between quacks and genuine doctors, because it may determine the life or death of your pet. The ways in which you can identify a quack are listed below;

1) Its your right as a pet owner to ask questions about whatever condition your animal is suffering from and get a very detailed answer, if your “vet” cannot answer you or is dodgy about the question. Such individual is likely a quack. (Most quacks may be knowledgeable on how to perform the procedure but don’t usually know the principles behind such procedure)

2) Stylishly ask which school he/she graduated from if you are suspicious. Presently, we have only 11 vet schools in Nigeria. They include;

(a)Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria

(b) Federal University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta

(c) Federal University Of Agriculture, Makurdi (4)

(d) Michael Okpara University Of Agriculture, Umudike

(e) University Of Abuja,Abuja

(f) University Of Ibadan, Ibadan

(g) University Of Ilorin, Ilorin

(h) University Of Maiduguri

(i) University Of Nigeria Nsukka

(j) Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto

(I) University Of Jos

Most people do not know the schools that offer veterinary medicine, hence tend to make a blunder. It is imperative to take note of the above schools, if their school ain’t in any of the above for now, he/she is definitely a quack. “Imagine a “vet” claiming he/she graduated from Unilag”

3) Check the persons carriage, spoken english and dressing, although subjective, it can be a give away

4) Check their price range and desperation for money, it could also be a give away. My dear friends, no veterinarian who spent 6yrs in Vet school would collect 300 naira from you for any procedure in your house !!!

5) Lastly, if they are quick to give judgement on your case without careful and proper diagnosis, such individual is likely a quack.

In conclusion, I believe if the above principles are followed you would be saved from quacks and get better quality treatment for your pets.