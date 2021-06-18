How To Link Your NIN To Glo Mobile Numbers

Glo subscribers can now link their NIN to their mobile numbers without stress by following these simple steps.

Simply send ‘UPDATENIN NIN FirstName and LastName’ to 109. For example, send ‘UPDATENIN 12345678903 Chidera Abdul-Ola’ to 109.”

Alternatively, you can also dial ‘109’ to update your NIN details via voice call.

Customers who wish to retrieve their NIN can dial *346# to retrieve their number if they have already registered with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).
https://www.gloworld.com/blog/posts/glo-rolls-out-short-code-to-assist-subscribers-with-nin-registration-update

