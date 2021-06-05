Hustles In Nigeria That Pay More Than Some White Collar Jobs

A normal white collar job pays an average 25k-30k

Here are some jobs that pay just as much and kind be used as a side hustle

Tell your friends

1.Barbing

Here are the things you should know if you wish to start a barbing salon business.

There are some businesses that will always remain profitable as long as they’re well managed: Barbing salon is one of them.

In a country like ours where most men visit the salon at least twice a week to either cut or shave their hair, you need not be told that owners of barbing salons are successful entrepreneurs.

However, a lot of people are not aware of this. They tend to assume that the business is not profitable enough because it is not the loud kind of business.

Be that as it may, it is important to note that barbing salon business can be very lucrative, especially when it is properly managed. And interestingly, it cost very little to keep the business running.

The average price for haircuts in Abuja suburbs is ₦400; while in towns like Asokoro, Wuse, Maitama, etc. you may require within the range of ₦800 to ₦1 000 for one haircut.

Bearing all that in mind, for 20 haircuts a day, a salon located in Abuja suburbs will rake in ₦8 000 per day; while a salon located in the town could rake in as much as ₦20 000 a day.

In Uyo,the average price is #200

Established salons in busy areas cut way, way higher than just 20 hair per day.

If we calculate on the high side, ₦ 20, 000 per day × 30 days in a month gives you ₦600 000/month.

Please to find out how to operate this please follow and comment on which you wish to operate.

2.Popcorn Making

There is a testimony of how popcorn business can bring in #200,000 into your pocket monthly with a capital of #25,000. I meet this student of Lautech (Wale) who makes noting less down #200,000 monthly from selling popcorn.

He said: – I started with #25,000 about 6 month ago after attending a seminar on entrepreneurship. I bought a used (in good condition) machine from a woman at the rate of #18,000 ,I spent #4000 on getting the raw material(corn, butter ,sugar ,nylon etc.)

I never had enough money to get a generator so I went to make a deal with the owner of one computer business center close to the school entrance gate at ADENIKE area of lautech.

I put my machine at a corner at the front of the shop and also connected my machine to their power source The aroma that comes from the corn always invite me customers as they walk in and out of the school.

I seal noting less than 150 packs daily at #50 per each.

Calculation In a day……….150 packs * #50 = #7000 Production cost……..#2000 Profit daily……#7000 – #2000 = #5000 Profit in a week …….#5000 * 6days = #25,000 In a month………#25,000 * 4 weeks = #100,000

As at now I employ people and I have 2 other post with pull in noting less than #60,000 monthly #60,000 * 2 = #120,000

Total profit = #120,000 + #100,000 = #220,000

As u can see that this student (Wale) even makes more than 220k monthly from selling popcorn with a very little capital of less than #25,000 he started with.

My fellow Nigerian popcorn business is real and profitable.,.

3.Ice block making

Ice block is water in its solid state. It is produced when water is fed into some nylon bags and then packed into an Ice block making machine for some hours to solidify. The high demand for ice blocks for cooling has created a booming business opportunity in cities, towns and villages across Nigeria.

We live in a very hot environment and so we consume lots of liquid/drinks. Except on medical grounds, every Nigerian would prefer cold drinks to warm drinks any time, any day. People who run businesses that deal on drinks will attest to the fact that customers will always demand for chilled drinks and when you can give them chilled drinks at every point, then you will be their first port of call as long as drinks is concerned.

But, not all these can afford to run generators endlessly. With the epileptic power supply and high cost of fuel in the country, it is next to impossible to achieve this feat without extra exorbitant running costs which may likely put an entrepreneur out of business; hence they need ice-blocks to cool to get their drinks chilled.

At home, the electricity supply problem is forcing households to use ice blocks to preserve their food and drinks.

;

+ Country like Nigeria is located in one of the hottest region in the world

+ Our economy is such that majority of people involved in hard labour job to make their ends meet.

+ Most of the commercial cities always experience heavy traffic couple with hot weather which make people yearn for cold and chilled drinks, beverages, snacks and so on regularly.

+ One can imagine the number of chilled sachet water people drink every day. Another convenient reason why people prefer to use ice blocks is that they are faster and more efficient at cooling liquid.

Compared to cooling your drinks in a fridge or packing them in a freezer when you can’t carry your iced drinks from home everywhere, ice blocks can provide chilled liquid in any location; whenever and wherever you want it.

4. Cobbling

Shoes are important accessories that complete and compliment an individual outfit. Everyone needs one form of shoe for their everyday activities, like to go to weddings, church, school, work, and other formal and informal events.

Starting a shoe manufacturing company can be a tough one but it also has the potential of making you a lot of profits. The competition in this business is stiff but it is flexible and if you know what you are doing, you can actually break into this market, all you need is hard work and dedication.

Don’t forget to like and comment on which you wish to learn