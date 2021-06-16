“I Am A Human Chimera” (Photo)

I have always wanted to write about this but I have been procrastinating but here I am today writing about it.

Firstly I am a Human Chimera (Twin Chimerism),we are quite rare,many people have no idea what it’s about but I am going to write about it,I can’t do that in one day but I am going to do it by starting today.

A chimera is essentially a single organism that is made up of cells from two or more individuals i.e it contains 2 sets of DNA,with the code to make 2 separate organisms. People who have 2 different sets of DNA are called Human Chimeras.

Chimerism is a natural phenomenon, a medical mystery that has not really been understood fully till now.

My mother was pregnant,as usual pregnant women go for scans to ascertain the sex of the unborn child and guess what? They told her she was having twins(a boy and a girl) she was excited. She got things for twins and all. Lo and behold,the delivery period came and all that,before I came out,it was a tug of war,they almost did a Ceasarian Section(CS) for her but as they were wheeling her to the theater I popped out,they did all they could to bring out a my twin but couldn’t find any other child.There was no 2nd child,everyone was shocked,I guess they searched and searched.

That was when the confusion started,they said it was a medical mystery. They said I absorbed my twin,This was in the 90’s though. I was born with a one in a million kind of birth mark,one part of my ass(which I cannot show you) down to my thighs and lower legs are dark in complexion and the other part of my ass(I cannot show you that too) are fair in complexion down to my thighs and lower legs,people who know me know how it looks like in reality. Below are pictures of what I can show you for now,part of my thighs,as time goes on I will add more lol… . I tried to bleach the dark leg,i tried everything, e no gree bleach…I kuku left it jare,I dey flex my thing dey go,anytime I wear a short gown see eyes of shock,people get shocked because I am not hiding my legs,I cannot o. Some people don’t even have legs to walk,so I am damn grateful…Ehen before I forget,one leg is fresh and sexy for a lady and the other one is just normal ,I guess it’s for my twin,since he was a guy. My big toe nails are kinda different too.

Weird and scary right?