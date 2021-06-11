I Am Also Dealing With Bandits In The Language They Understand – President Buhari

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), says those accusing him of sparing bandits and terrorists in Nigeria are being unfair.

According to the President, he is also treating bandits and insurgents in the language they understand.

He was reacting to an accusation of “double standards” alleging that he pampers bandits in the north while sounding tough against insurrectionists in the South-East.

Buhari spoke on Friday evening during an interview aired on NTA.

