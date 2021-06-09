I Am Not Dying Yet – Apostle Suleman Denies Predicting Death

President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide Apostle Johnson Suleman has countered a report published by a national daily which suggested he had predicted his death, Igbere TV reports.

The report came in the wake of the sudden death of founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Prophet TB Joshua at 57.

The report put together reactions to a hashtag #Mytimehascome started by Suleman.

However, the cleric, on Tuesday, explained that the hashtag was not to say he was dying soon, but a “confession as believers.”

“#Mytimehascome is our confession as believers according to psalms 102.13. Discard those Insinuations that it means anything else.

“I have not even started my assignment.So I reject any negative insinuations in Jesus Name,” he tweeted.



https://twitter.com/APOSTLESULEMAN/status/1402273291872702469?s=20

In another tweet, he addressed the publication saying it should have contacted him for clarification.

“Vanguard, you should at least had reached me. Stop blowing things out of proportion.

“I have no business with death in Jesus name. What concerns okada man with seatbelt?” Suleman asked.



https://twitter.com/APOSTLESULEMAN/status/1402274688529797126?s=20