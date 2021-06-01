I Am Not Joining APC On June 12 – Zamfara Governor

https://www.nairaland.com/6581642/zamfara-governor-matawalle-join-apc

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, says he has not taken a decision or fixed a date for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Newsmen had, on Tuesday, quoting a source close to the governor, reported plans by the governor to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on June 12 as part of the ceremony to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Matawalle became governor in 2019 after the Supreme Court voided the elections of all APC candidates in the state in the general elections over the failure of the party to conduct valid primaries.

The Governor has since been speculated to be desirous of defecting to the APC.

However, reacting to our report, Matawalle said he had not taken a decision on the matter.

Asked if he was consulting over the matter as had been reported on several occasions, Matawalle said as a political leader, he was always engaged in consultations with the people and leaders in the state on political issues.

The Governor also denied that the sack of his cabinet was connected to his defection plans.

According to the governor, “I dissolved the cabinet because after two years, it is time to reinvigorate my government for the second half of my tenure.”

Matawalle said he considered the time appropriate for bringing people with new ideas and energy to the government, stressing that the dissolution of the cabinet was based on that consideration.

https://www.today.ng/news/politics/zamfara-governor-joining-apc-june-12-368440/amp?__twitter_impression=true