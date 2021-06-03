‘I Am Working With A Psycho’

I am a 400l student of a technology university, Doing my internship in a supermarket as the IT OFFICER in that supermarket. but the sales girl is a completely RUDE GIRL. she’s pretty with bad leg(structure), but she’s really rude. She want to be forming i met her there whereas I’m her superior due to the position hold. it has been really hard looking away, please HELP, what can I do to enjoy the rest of my stay.

