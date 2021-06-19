I Can’t Be With One Woman Because There Are So Many Beautiful Women – Tekno

Popular Nigerian singer, Tekno, has revealed the reason he cannot be with one woman.

The ace singer who has a child with his colleague, Lola Rae, noted that although he wants to be with one woman for the rest of his life, there are so many beautiful women around the world.

Tekno said in a series of videos on his Instagram stories, “A lot of times, I wonder who is to blame because when I think about it; when I watch a movie or I read a nice story in the novel, it feels good and it seems interesting that a man and a woman spend the rest of their lives together.

“It kind of makes sense. But in reality, it is just weird because I want to love one person and be with them but it is impossible because the women are so beautiful. There are so many beautiful women everywhere around the world.”

https://www.today.ng/culture/people/tekno-woman-372165

https://www.today.ng/culture/people/tekno-woman-372165