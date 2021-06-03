I Didn’t Call For The Scrapping Of The Senate – Akeredolu

https://www.nairaland.com/6581692/constitution-review-senate-should-scrapped#102265720

Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has denied calling for the scrapping of the Senate in the review of the 1999 constitution being undertaken by the National Assembly.

Akeredolu was represented by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at the House of Representatives public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution.

Akeredolu described the report quoting him as calling for the scrapping of the Senate as an “interpretative error.”

The Ondo Governor, who spoke in statement by his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said he had, like many other well-meaning Nigerians, identified Nigeria’s Bicameral Legislature and its full-time status as plausibly reducible weights to cut cost.

He said: “Succinctly, Governor Akeredolu’s view, which is the official position of the Ondo State Government is that, adoption of the Unicameral Legislature, and making it part-time would not only cut cost of governance but has the potentials of enhanced performance and altruistic services to Nigerians.

“Therefore, ascribing or misinterpreting this proposal to isolatedly, depict a call for the scraping of the Nigerian Senate is erroneous. The call for a part-time Unicameral Federal Parliament remains and shall be pursued with all vigour.”

