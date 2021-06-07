‘I Don’t Like Her, I Like Her Younger Sister’

Met two sisters a while ago in church, for some reason, the older one got my no and has been calling me almost every day. Meanwhile, I ve always wanted the younger one-she is my full spec for a serious relationship, I just did not get a chance to bond and get her contact.

Recently, the older one tried a few more advances which I turned down. I ve planned to clear her straight that I am not interested, but I am not sure how to go about it as of course these are siblings. I really like younger sis, but I feel I am not sure how to proceed with this.

I feel the recent move older sis pulled will sabotage any meaningful relationship I want to have with the younger sis in future