‘I Don’t Think Gunmen Who Attacked My School Are Nigerians’ – Kebbi Student

A female student of Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri, Kebbi state, who escaped the attack on the school on Thursday, says she doesn’t think the gunmen are Nigerians.

On Thursday, gunmen stormed the school in motorcycles and reportedly kidnapped many students.

During the attack, police officers on the ground were said to have been overpowered, leading to the death of a an officer.

Some teachers were also said to have been kidnapped alongside the students.

Speaking after the attack, the female student said two of her schoolmates, who sustained gunshot injuries during the attack, are currently receiving treatment.

She noted that some of the students were released by the gunmen, while others were taken away.

“They took four teachers — Mr Kabantyok, Mallam Bash, the security officer, and the VP, student affairs; they took Mr Jekonia, that tall man in the primary school, and they took his wife,” she said.

“They took some students. They shot one SSS 3 boy. They shot two students. I think they are under treatment now.

“They took SSS 1 and SSS 2 students, mostly girls and those people (referring to the gunmen), I don’t think they are from Nigeria at all because my mum and I hid.”

The Kebbi incident is the latest on the list of attacks on schools across the northern part of the country.

