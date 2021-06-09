“I Find Nothing To Be Cheerful About In Nigeria” – Richard Mofe-Damijo

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo has expressed displeasure over Nigeria’s current situation, IgbereTV reports.

In a post shared on his Instagram handle, the actor said for the first time in a long time, he finds nothing to be cheerful about in Nigeria.

Sharing a photo of himself in a sorrowful state, he wrote:

“For the first time in a very long while, I find nothing to be cheerful about.

Too many deaths of even people I know, not to mention the national carnage.

Uncertainty holds us all ransom.

If ever the use of “The Hand of God” in theatre is more needed, it is now, in this Nigerian Play of Despair and Desolation.

Divine intervention, where you dey?
We are at our wits end surely!

#Rmdsaysso”
