‘I Go Die Today, I Hate Family’ – Young Man Commits Suicide In Delta (Pics)

Young Nigerian Man Commits Suicide In Delta, Says He ‘Hates Family’

Bobby Ese, popularly known as Aladja Chief Priest has reportedly committed suicide by jumping into Ugbokodo River in Warri South, Delta State.

“I will die today I hate family” was the caption of a picture posted on his WhatsApp status before he died, according to a source.

When people went to his house, a rope was seen hanging from his ceiling fan as indicated on his status.

It was gathered that he first attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself but later changed his mind and decided to jump into the river.

His age could not be ascertained but he was suspected to be older than 20 but not up to 25.



