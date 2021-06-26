‘I Go Soon Marry’ – Senator Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye says he will “soon” get a wife amid rumour he impregnated a woman while dating another, Igbere TV reports.

Melaye spoke on his future in a post to Instagram on Saturday morning, threatening that his wife would deal with rumour peddlers.

“Na wa oooo. Dino wan marry A, Dino give B belle, Dino is dating C, all lori iro….haba!!!!” the former Kogi West lawmaker said.

“Make una no worry i go soon marry…koboko na im she go take follow una. Jobless people. I beg give me toothpick make l comot one kpomo wey hang for my molar.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CQj6IfkH2WL/?utm_medium=copy_link

Melaye has three children — two boys and a girl. Nothing, however, is known to the public about the children’s mother(s).

In September 2020, one of his sons graduated from an undisclosed school.