‘I Just Tweeted, No Shaking’ – Fayose Tells AGF Malami

Buhari Twitter Ban: I Just Tweeted, No Shaking, Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose Tells AGF Abubakar Malami

Former Ekiti State Governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose has dared Federal Government for threatening to arrest and prosecute any one found using twitter in Nigeria.

Ayodele Fayose made the statement about three hours ago on twitter while reacting to the statement credited to the Country Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami that those who go against President Muhammadu Buhari ban policy on the operations of Twitter in Nigeria through the help or use of Virtual Private Network, V.P.N should be arrested and prosecuted.

Nigerians welcome the international community’s condemnation of President Buhari’s suspension of Twitter access.

They should go further to hold him and his govt to account for further loss of lives and human right abuses in Nigeria going by his deleted genocidal message.

AGF Malami, I just tweeted. No shaking!

