‘I Killed TB Joshua In A Spiritual Battle’ – Ghanaian Traditional Priest (Video)

‘I killed TB Joshua in a spiritual battle’ – Kwaku Bonsam

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PJJO9M3OXA

Popular Ghanaian traditional priest, Kwaku Bonsam, claims he is behind the death of Nigeria’s most influential preacher, Prophet TB Joshua.

The founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), died on Saturday, May 5, 2021 – one week before his 58th birthday.

While many are mourning over his passing, several others are excited as some have even accused him of misleading his followers with his controversial teachings, healings, and miracles.

For Kwaku Bonsam, it’s a time for jubilation because he has defeated TB Joshua in a spiritual battle.

In a video circulating on social media, he’s heard saying that he gave TB Joshua a 10-year ultimatum to live, after which he will deal with him.

“TB Joshua tried to kill me spiritually. He said he was going to fight me in the spiritual realm after I accused him of killing late President John Atta Mills. When I said this many people came after me for attacking a man of God.”

“I gave him a 9 to 10-year ultimatum that I will show him that only God can judge me on this earth. We went into a spiritual contest and I won that battle.”

https://riddimsghana.com/local-news/i-killed-tb-joshua-in-a-spiritual-battle-kwaku-bonsam/