Hello guys

I’ve noticed over time that I’m a huge fan of graphic images. Anytime I see a post on nairaland where “graphic image” is, I rush to view it so I can see the graphic images. Those bandit stories where people are killed, bomb blasts involving dead victims actually thrill me, even accident scenes where people died . I don’t know if something is wrong or I’m possesed. I need help, I don’t think it’s normal.

