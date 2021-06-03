I May Run For 2023 Presidency – Governor Yahaya Bello

Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello has said he is considering the possibility of heeding calls on him to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Bello stated this during a chat with State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office in the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He also said competence and capacity should be the criteria for electing the next president and not his ethnicity or region.



