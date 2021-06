Maybe on Sunday or Yesterday i posted that am a computer and Phones Technician and i need workplace

So There is a guy that want me to be working with him

and he will be paying me 30k monthly from Monday to Friday.

but one thing is stopping me from doing the work and that is transport fare which 11k in month from my side to the workplace.

From my expense calculation what i will be left with will be too small.

Therefore i need an advice should i start the work or Reject it.