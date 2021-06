I’m in my finals and I just found out that I will be carrying over two courses in my extra year . My results just came out.

The saddest thing is that it’s even an elective borrowed course from physics. All my mates that borrowed it failed it too. If only I could see the future.

I feel doomed and depressed.

Regret is eating me up!

I could have done a simpler course.

God what led me to physics?

I’ve been passing all my courses until now. How can I handle this?