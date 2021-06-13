I Sacked 21 Commissioners Because They Can’t Play Politics – Bauchi Governor

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, says he sacked member of his cabinet including 21 commissioners because they can’t play politics.

He made the disclosure while marking this year’s Democracy Day in Zaki town, Zaki Local Government Headquarters of the state, on Saturday.

Recall that Mohammed had on Wednesday sacked the Secretary to the State Government, his Chief of Staff, 21 commissioners as well as Special Advisers.Speaking in Zaki on Saturday, the governor said he dissolved the State Executive Council with a view to giving others the opportunity of service in order to move the state forward.

According to him, the sacked aides did not know how to play politics, adding that he had to bring in real politicians who could do the job and join hands with him to bring the state out of deadlock.

He said, “Those that I stopped, they don’t know how to play politics and I cannot work with those type of people. I just have to get others, real politicians that can do the job together with me and bring out Bauchi from deadlock.”

https://punchng.com/i-sacked-21-commissioners-because-they-cant-play-politics-bauchi-gov/