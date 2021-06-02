I Saw Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu’s Congratulatory Messages On Social Media

EDO State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has denied receiving the congratulatory letters written by the duo of former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, and the candidate of the APC in the last Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Obaseki, who spoke to his supporters along Ring Road, Benin, on Tuesday, said a sincere congratulatory message ought to have been written directly to him and not shared on social media.

He noted that, if the authors were serious, they would have “printed them (messages) on their letterhead papers with their signatures on them, rather than posting it on the internet.”

According to him, Edo would never fall for such ‘cheap messages’ packaged as congratulatory letters.

He added, “The APC in Abuja is being run just like what they did in Edo when they were in power.”

Obaseki also said, “It is clear that there is a problem in Nigeria. The country has money but until we change our mindset that taxpayers’ money must be used for the people and not for very few, the country will continue to wallow in crises.

We have to pray that what happened in Edo will not happen in Abuja. The only party that has the right people for the job is the People’s Democratic Party, in 2023. Forward ever, backward never, Edo must move forward,” he added.

https://punchng.com/i-saw-oshiomhole-ize-iyamus-congratulatory-messages-on-social-media-obaseki/