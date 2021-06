https://www.nairaland.com/6620333/dss-question-gumi-alleging-military

Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has denied being invited by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman, had told Daily Trust that the scholar was invited by the agency.

But the scholar told Daily Trust exclusively that nobody invited him.

Gumi who appeared to be eating when our correspondent called him, described the report as the handiwork of those eager to see him arrested.



SOURCE