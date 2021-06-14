I Will Be Active In Politics Beyond 2023 – Ganduje

Despite having spent over 43 years in active politics, Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday hinted he would remain active after expiration of his second term in 2023.

Though he did not open up whether he is nursing ambition to contest the Kano North Senatorial seat, Ganduje said his eyes will still be widely opened for opportunities as a politician.

Ganduje spoke in Government House Kano while fielding questions from newsmen on Democracy Day celebrations.

Answering a question on whether he would be retiring in 2023 like his Katsina counterpart Aminu Bello Masari, Ganduje said: “Maybe he (Masari) is tired. I am not.”

“I am not tired anyway; neither will I resign nor retire from politics; time will tell. You know I have been in politics since 1978. In 2023, my eyes will still be opened,” he said.

He also spoke on those jostling to succeed him.

“The party delegates will chose my successor when the time comes,” he said.

“You asked of qualities; if I tell you the qualities I want from my successor, you will be able to make computation, matching the qualities on the aspirants, then you will say that is the anointed one. Delegates will do that,” he said.

On who is his choice for the 2023 presidency, Ganduje also said the APC delegates will pick the presidential candidate for the ruling party.

On completion of projects before the end of his tenure, Ganduje said: “We inherited many capital projects. Some are being completed and some are still ongoing. We are not neglecting any.

“We are determined to complete all the projects we started. We shall complete all the projects, except those that cannot be completed because of their nature, and government is a continuum.”

