Connect on Linked in

Jude Ighalo takes his mother on a yacht cruise while vacationing with her.

He captioned the video: She’s my Queen I will do anything for her #mama.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CPr42AnlCqp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRizO2IR2NQ

more videos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8GcZwHJtbK4