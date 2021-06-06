I Will Not Celebrate My 58th Birthday – Watch TB Joshua’s Last Video Before His Death

But for his sudden death, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations Prophet TB Joshua had planned to celebrate his birthday solemnly, Igbere TV reports.

Looking visibly healthy, Joshua appeared in a video posted on social media on Friday, June 4 where he addressed the public on the way he would celebrate his 58th birthday.

The preacher said many people would have loved to come celebrate physically with him, but for the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused tremendous changes in world system.

He, however, urged all to dedicate June 12, his birthday, to fasting and prayer and supporting the needy, adding that there were more birthdays to celebrate.

“Happy Birthday to you! Viewers all over the world, June 12th is around the corner. As you know, I am a man of the people. So, the wound of one is the wound of all,” he said in the video.

“As things stand, you may have realised it will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday under the present circumstances. Some of the people who want to come are troubled by the situation all over the world. We see their fear and their worry. I feel their pain; I feel their worry.

“Therefore, let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy. By the grace of God, more birthdays are ahead. God bless you! Emmanuel. Jesus is Lord! Happy Birthday!”



Known for healing miracles, Joshua died on Saturday, June 5 in Lagos after a church programme.

A statement by the church posted on social media on Sunday, June 6 did not state the cause of death.

In 2020, the popular cleric said in a video that God wanted him to celebrate his 57th birthday by reaching out to people in need.

“Many T.B. Joshuas are orphans. Let us father them. Many T.B. Joshuas are homeless. Let us shelter them. Many T.B. Joshuas are sick. Let us care for them. Many T.B. Joshuas are lonely. Let us be their companion,” he said.

