If You Think You Are Hurting Me By Using VPN, You Are Hurting Yourself – Lai (Video)

Twitter Ban: If You Think You’re Hurting Me By Using VPN, You’re Hurting Yourself – Lai Mohammed (Video)

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has asked those using the VPN to bypass the restriction on use of Twitter in the country to desist from doing so, IgbereTV reports.

Lai Mohammed who appeared before lawmakers during an investigative hearing on ban of Twitter’s operation in the country, said use of VPN exposes ones data including their bank account.

The Minister also said that those who think they are hurting him by using VPN, are only hurting themselves.

Lai Mohammed also stated that the ban has provided a good opportunity for “resourceful Nigerians to also look at how they can have an app that can replace Twitter and other social media platforms”.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hy4dKT5f64

