Igala Can Never Be Part Of Biafra – Group Tells Nnamdi Kanu (Video)

Chairman of the incorporated trustees of Igala Cultural Development Association (ICDA) working committee, Comrade Enemona Emmanuel Omattah has called on secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to re-draft their map.

Speaking with newsmen in Lokoja on Monday, Omattah said it was an error to include Igala nation in the map of Biafra.

The former State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) stated that the age-long trade relations and intermarriage between Igbos and Igalas is not enough reason to deny his people their true ethnic identity.

“We are not part of their agitation. IPOB and Biafra cannot annex Igala nation.

“We calling on Igbo people to stop including Igala land in their map.

“During the Nigerian Civil War, Emeka Ojukwu-led team bombed Igala land. Our land was actually attacked. The people that attacked us years ago cannot come around now and claim we are part of them.

“We are not part of Biafra. We will never be part of Biafra. Though we do business with them and even intermarry, that does not mean we are part of them.

“We believe in the Nigeria Project. We believe in the leadership of Nigeria nation. We have our issues with the Nigeria nation but we are not antagonistic. We will address our issues at the appropriate time, not by carrying guns and fighting. We believe in the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“This is the position of Igala nation,” he said.

Speaking on the alleged leadership crisis in ICDA, Omattah said the sociocultural group is being repositioned to fulfil its mandate.

“The incorporated trustees of ICDA constituted a working committee and made me the leader of the group. The working committee was mandated to reposition ICDA, interface, consult and dialogue with other stakeholders of Igala nation, review the constitution and work modalities for election.

“We are working to get the 21 old Igala native districts involved in Igala business. ICDA is an umbrella covering all 21 Igala native districts, now in nine local government areas. Development associations of the district should be involved in ICDA activities.

“Former president, Sadiq Amodu Abubakar and his exco abandoned the aims and objectives of ICDA. Sadiq and his team failed to unite Igala people because of inexperience, greed and failure to accord recognition to the 21 native districts of Igala man. He abandoned his mandate.”

Watch video below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpVW9qIlLQg

https://community.vanguardngr.com/m/discussion?id=4565467%3ATopic%3A3087941