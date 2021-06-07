Igangan Herdsmen Attack: Parents Storm Schools In Oyo To Withdraw Their Children

BREAKING: Parents Storm Schools In Oyo Communities To Withdraw Children After Deadly Attack By Herdsmen

Parents on Monday afternoon stormed some schools in Iyete, Igangan and Tapa in the Ibarapa North Local Government area of Oyo state to withdraw their children.

SaharaReporters gathered that news of another attack on residents of the areas by unknown gunmen got to the communities after children had arrived in their schools.

It will be recalled that unknown gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen invaded Igangan community on Sunday, killing more than 10 residents.

Confirming the development to Saharareporters, the Elepe Tapa, leader of a community in Igangan area, Oba Titiloye Oyekanmi Sunday, said people have been running helter-skelter to ensure they took their children from schools.

“We couldn’t sleep till this morning. We just heard that those Fulani people are restrategising to attack us again but they didn’t tell us the precise time. No presence of security agencies here. We need government now,” he said.

Our correspondent learnt that Ayete, Igangan and Tapa are the major communities within Ibarapa North Local Government Area.

The Convener, Igangan Development Advocates, Mr. Oladiran Oladokun had on Sunday said one of the sons of the Seriki Fulani of Oyo state who was chased out of Igangan, Ibrahim Saliu had vowed to ensure Igangan is razed to aches.

Oladokun in a statement on Sunday said; “No state security apparatus got to us during the storm. If we had not made a little cover, perhaps Igangan would have become a dunghill of ashes.”

Oladokun therefore advocated for the relocation of the base of Amotekun Corpa in Igangan, conversion of Igangan Police outpost to headquaters, among other things as solution to the challenges facing Igangan.

He further said: “When the chips were down, our local hunters were the last man standing. Let the state via Igangan Development Advocates (IDA) get their list and use IDA to empower them with necessary logistics. We suggest that the government should relocate Amotekun base to Igangan, empower Amotekun to carry pump actions.

“It is time we deploy extreme measures for this extreme situations even if someone’s toes will be stepped on. The state is empowered to make legislation towards her security, therefore let the state flex some muscles.

“On numerous occasions, Ibrahim Seriki Saliu son kept pledging that Igangan will be raze down to ashes.

He had the audacity to proclaim this on social media as well as on radio shows, perhaps his words were taken as mere groans but local Vigilantes at Igangan kept receiving the news of impending danger.

“The state I believe thought it’s just another hype, for we notified the state of our fears on the 14th of april when covert information reached us of a meeting of the Fulani towards fulfilling their oath of allegiance towards reprisals

“Today we lick our wounds

We suffered heavy loss and casualties

The Fulani fulfilled their pledge.

I cannot say the same for those who are supposed to see to our security.”

Meanwhile SaharaReporters learnt that some of the assailants who were killed include two aides of the Seriki Fulani.

A source who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on the phone said they attacked Igangan as reprissal attack to revenge on Yoruba people.

“People recognised one of the four assilants killed by hunters as an aide to the Seriki Fulani. We know he was behind the attack. We are ready for them. Let them come now. Our people including the elders are not sleeping again. We don’t want any Fulani and their herds in Ibarapa land again,” he said.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/06/07/breaking-parents-storm-schools-oyo-communities-withdraw-children-after-deadly-attack