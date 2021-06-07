IGANGAN: It’s A Reprisal From Seriki’s Boys — LG Boss Reveals How Local Militias Prevented More Casualties

But for the timely intervention of men of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria, VGN, in Igangan, more casualties would have been recorded in a midnight invasion carried out by bandits suspected to be fulani herdsmen, Lateef Akorede, chairman of Ibarapa North local government has revealed.

He also said the police also supported the vigilante and local militias who resorted to self-help to salvage their town from the invaders.

OYOINSIGHT.COM understands that the council area consists of three major towns – Ayete, Igangan and Tapa. This newspaper had, early Sunday morning, broke the news of how the bandits invaded the community, killing more than 20 people and burning the palace of the Asigangan, Adolak filling station, several cars, shops and houses in the process.

Akorede, who was recently inaugurated alongside others as council chairmen across the state, spoke on Crossfire, a weekly political programme on Fresh 105.9 FM anchored by Mayor Isaac Brown.

According to him, the attack was a reprisal On then community and his people.

OYOINSIGHT.COM had reported how last December’s murder of Dr. Fatai Aborode, led to the eviction order issued by Sunday Igboho. The situation drew applause and counter-applause as the people were helpless.

Seyi Makinde, governor of the state, had to sleep over in the town to douse tension. But before that, Seriki, who was accused of being behind kidnapping in the area, had fled the town.

Speaking further, the council boss confirmed that the perpetrators came with motorcycles. He revealed that one of the those killed was an aide of the Seriki’s son.

He revealed that the speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, who hails from neighbouring Ibarapa town of Eruwa town and Makinde’s special adviser on security, Fatai Owoseni and other stakeholders are in town.

This was just as he revealed that locals, together with security agents, are combing the bushes.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened. We knew there would be reprisal and we were prepared. Where they entered, we still don’t know. Our vigilante men just returned from an operation last night and had barely settled down,. Those unfortunate human being had to retreat when our people were overpowering them,” he states, assuring that the monarch, whose palace was razed is in good condition.

”The Palace was targeted because of the burnt palace of the Seriki. That was why everything beside it was also razed,” he added.



https://oyoinsight.com/igangan-its-a-reprisal-from-serikis-boys-lg-boss-reveals-how-local-militias-prevented-more-casualties/