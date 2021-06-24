Igbo Businessmen Ask Northern Traders To Give Estimate Of Losses From IPOB Attacks

I know closet ipob supporters wont like this.

Igbo Businessmen Ask Northern Traders To Give Estimate Of Losses Incurred From IPOB Attacks

Some prominent businessmen in the South-East led by Nigerian politician Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, have called on northern traders in the region to provide them with an estimate of the losses incurred as a result of attacks by Biafran agitators.

They made this known during a meeting involving Igbo leaders and northern business leaders in the South-East.

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its security arm, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have been accused of carrying out attacks on government institutions, security forces and individuals, including northerners and their businesses.

At the meeting held in Owerri, Imo State on Wednesday, the Igbo businessmen pledged to do everything possible to ensure the safety and well-being of the northerners living in their area.

They also asked the northen traders to report all losses incurred due to the killings and destruction of property

The Igbo tribesmen said they will convene another conference in the North, and promised that everything will be fine within a short time.

Speaking during the meeting, Nwuanyanwu promised that they would ensure a return to normalcy.

“If they are honest Nigerians, we should help them (affected traders). As soon as we have people like you talking to them, we should help them,” he said.

On his part, head of the Northern Livestock Dealers Association, Alhaji Yau Ali, said members of the association attended the meeting because they wanted to take action on the killings of northerners in the south-east.

Some Igbo activists have expressed concern over the situation, saying Igbo people have investments in various parts of northern Nigeria.

They say there are at least 11 million Igbo people living in northern Nigeria.

