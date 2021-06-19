Igbo Man Marries Beautiful Fulani Woman (Wedding Pictures)

Actually I am loving this

Fulani Bride + Igbo Groom = Culture Blend at Fauiza and Jonathan’s Trad in Yola

Have you ever been to a Fulani -Igbo traditional wedding? If not, you will have a good idea of what it feels like at the end of this feature.

The #Jozy2019 traditional wedding was a pure delight. As we all know, the ceremony is centered around the bride. Fauiza’s Fulani Michika culture was well represented and we also saw the groom’s culture highlighted during the palm wine carrying.

After you have viewed and loved this feature, check out their white wedding feature and also catch up with their love story and pre-wedding shoot here.

Now let’s see Fauiza and Jonathan‘s day in pictures.



https://www.bellanaijaweddings.com/fauiza-jonathan-trad-wedding/