Igbo Muslim Congratulates His Mother Who Was Given A Church Award (Photos)

A prominent igbo muslim man, Muhammad Kabir Orjiegbulam took to his facebook page to Congratulate his mother as she was given ambassador of christ award in catholic Church. He also pray that God should lead her to islam soon.

This is how religion should be practiced, not hatred or violence

Check the picture below

Congratulations to you my lovely Mother Mama S.A Orjiegbulam, for your new Award as Ambassador of Scared Heart of Jesus….

My prayer is may God make you understand that Islam is Total submittion to the will of God….

Amen…



