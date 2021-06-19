Ighalo In Fresh War Of Words With His Estranged Wife (Photos)

Ex-Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has engaged his estranged wife Sonia in a war of words on social media, Igbere TV reports.

Sonia, who is still legally married to Ighalo, had on Friday night via her Instagram handle @desuwa30 alleged the former Manchester United player welcomed two babies from two different women and allegedly refused to pay child support.

“Congrats Ighalo on the arrival of ur baby,” she wrote on Instastories, hinting the baby arrived in February.

With her three children with Ighalo, Sonia alleged he now has five, calling him “Father Abraham”.

“Legally married in Europe,” she said in another comment, adding “If I decide to take everything today, nothing dey happen.”

However, in a veiled reaction, Ighalo who recently clocked 32 wrote in an Instagram post that no one can bring a good man down.

”You can never bring a good man down, who God has blessed no one can curse #itstoolatetofail,” he wrote on Saturday.

Ighalo has now taken down his comment, but left the photo with a heart emoji.

Responding almost immediately, Sonia wrote on Instastories, “He who lives by the sword dies by the sword. *Matt 26:52.”

Then she added the #Youcannotbringagoodwomandown to show it was her response to her estranged husband’s post.

Ighalo married Sonia in 2009. He is rumoured to be dating Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro.

The former Watford forward had gospel singers Tope Alabi and Tim Godfrey over at his apartment for his 32nd birthday.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CQS6QYWlmvL/?utm_medium=copy_link