Ignore Fake Results On Anambra Primary Election – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC has reacted to the results of its primary election in Anambra State, describing it as “fake”.

In a statement made available to IGBERE TV by Okelo Madukaife, State Publicity Secretary of APC said the figures do not owe to Anambra State APC Primaries which did not hold and for which the party look forward to the Caretaker National Executive of their great party to choose a new date within INEC timetable.

According to the statement, “the leader of our great party in Anambra State and Minister of Labour & Employment, Sen (Dr.) Chris Nwabueze Ngige has proposed Tuesday June 29,2021 for the repeat primaries and we recommend that it should be considered.”

“In the time being, the figures should be discarded and discoubtebanced as they are figments of fertile imagination, with potential of being fatal.”

IGBERE TV recalls that the chairman of the APC primary election panel and Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun had announced Senator Andy Uba as the winner of the party’s primary election.

Uba emerged winner with 230,201 votes while his closest rival, Johnbosco Onunkwo polled a total of 28,746 votes.

The total vote cast was 348,490.

