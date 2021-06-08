Ikonso: UGM Killed 78 Policemen, 38 Soldiers In Imo, 100 Civilians Killed – Army

Unknown gunmen have killed at least 78 policemen and 38 soldiers in Imo as hoodlums continue to attack security agencies and facilities in the South-East, IgbereTV has learned.

According to The News Agency of Nigeria, this was revealed by Commander of 34 Artillery Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Reymond Osaghe, at a recent press briefing.

He also stated that 100 unarmed civilians had been killed in the orgy of violence.

On Sunday, the army said its troops operating in Owerri foiled an early Sunday morning attack on the police command in Imo, killing six assailants.

The army spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said that the troops, assisted by the police special forces, killed a top ESN operational commander, Joseph Nnachi, alias King of Dragons.

He explained that Mr Nnachi orchestrated attacks on security agencies and government establishments in the south-eastern states.

According to him, Mr Nnachi was at the centre of several heinous attacks since the death of Ikonso, killed by security forces on April 24, at Awomama Village of Orlu East local government area.

He added that four other gang members were killed along with Mr Nnachi while one was captured alive.

