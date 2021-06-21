“I’ll Bring You To Book” – Buhari Warns Terrorists, Secessionists

…Don’t allow treacherous elements buy you over, APC charges youths

Against the growing wave of insecurity caused by organized criminal gangs in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has read the Riot Act to perpetrators, promising to arrest and bring them to book.

He also said he will not rest until the country is rid of those he referred to as “divisive elements”.

The president made the declaration on Monday in Abuja while declaring open the Progressives Youth Conference organised by the office of the National Youth Leader in the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC.

“As you are all aware, we are currently dealing with some internal security challenges and I will like to reassure you that as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, no effort will be spared in tackling them.

“As I have repeatedly said in recent weeks, every criminal element that has taken up arms against the peace of the country and its citizens will be brought to book accordingly.

“I am happy to see that we are beginning to see the results and we keep improving until the country is rid of such divisive elements”, said Buhari who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha.

He told party members to remain bound by the tenets of the APC manifesto and constitution.

According to him, while those documents might not be perfect, they were put together so that elected and appointed members of the party conduct themselves in most responsible manner possible, while implementing and executing policies that are not only beneficial but fair to all Nigerians.

He said so far, “all the policies initiatives, projects and even appointments by this administration has been guided by equity and inclusiveness. There is actually no part of the country that has not been impacted positively in the areas of infrastructure, Agriculture and economic support initiatives based on peculiarities of the regions. What an area lacks in one aspect is compensated for in another.

“On a final note, I implore you all to never despair, nor relent in our joint task of nation building. Remember, we have no other country but Nigeria. It is the responsibility of every one of us to work towards the development and advancement of this country.

“Let us cease the opportunity to put unpleasant experiences and controversies of the past behind us as we forge a better future for the APC and for our dear country, Nigeria”, he stated.

Convention, Congresses

Chairman of the CECPC and Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni recalled how the Caretaker Committee had for the past 12 months administered the party due to problems and internal squabbles that had bedeviled it.

“I am pleased to say that collectively, we have rescued a troubed party that was heading towards imminent collapse and disintegration, to a very strong, solid, reliable and ever growing political party.

He said the committee is making great efforts to approach the proposed congresses and convention with a united front to produce a strong leadership that would enjoy the support, trust and confidence of all members.

Gov. Buni also advised the party’s youths never to allow themselves to be used by divisive elements.

“As the most energetic segment of the population, retrogressive elements with evil interests in causing confusion, creating and fanning hate and disunity will always rely on you to achieve such negative and unpatriotic tendencies and to destroy your future. You must resist them. You should never allow yourselves to be used as tools in the hands of these treacherous elements”, he charged.

‘Isiewu’, Nigeria’s only industry

In his goodwill message to the occasion, former Governor of Imo state, Sen. Rochas Okorocha challenged the youth to take their destinies in their own hands, lamenting that Nigeria has not developed like it should.

According to him, while smokes from industrial hubs billow into the skies of developed countries, Nigeria’s smokes are those generated from local peppersoup joints producing Nigeria’s spicy goat head broth, ‘Isiewu’.

“There should be industrial revolution. I traveled to China and I saw smokes everywhere, they were producing one thing or the other, but the only smoke you see here in Nigeria is that of ‘Isiewu and peppersoup”, Okorocha stated.

Earlier, APC National Youth Leader, Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed, said the conference was organized based on the need to prepare the youths for more responsibilities.

He recalled how President Muhammadu Buhari consistently scored over 10 million votes in the three general elections he participated in since 1999 and urged the youths to translate their numerical strength into votes for the APC in the 2023 general election.

“We are going to deliver this party in the future, especially in 2023, 2027 and beyond.”

