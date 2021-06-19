Illbliss Shares Testimony On His Second Daughter’s First Birthday (Pix)

Illbliss Shares Testimony As He Celebrates His Second Daughter’s First Birthday (Photos)

Rapper, Illbliss took to his Instagram handle to celebrate the first birthday of his second daughter, KachimSideh on June 18 2021, IgbereTV reports.

Illbliss recounted how his wife’s water broke prematurely with KachimSideh and how the doctors advised him and his wife to terminate her pregnancy, A second opinion saw them keeping her pregnancy until their baby was born in June 18 2020.

Illbliss wrote;

”My darling daughter KachimSideh,

On May 29th , 2020 .. mummy’s water broke prematurely at 6 months and the hospital advised us to terminate. They advised that it was medically impossible to save a baby at 23 weeks and mummy had lost all her amniotic fluid from a rupture on her sack. We didn’t stop fighting.You never stopped kicking. We decided to seek a second opinion from @reddingtonlagos and on June 18th 2020, you came into our lives, weighing 975 grammes , under a 1kg. You spent months in the NiCU incubators, And God never left your side for a second. Sideh Nwa! You fought so hard to be alive and today..We celebrate your First Birthday. We are so proud to be your parents. We are so blessed to be here with you. The joy you bring to our lives can never be described with words. You are a very Special Child, and our God Almighty will continue to bless and protect you. You will grow into greatness.We are raising you absolutely in God’s image. Happy Birthday my Child.”

